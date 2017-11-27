Diabetic Foot Ulcer Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis 2017 - Key Players are Lakewood Amedex, Edixomed & CardioVascular BioTherapeutics Inc

DUBLIN, November 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The study analysed that the diabetic foot ulcer pipeline comprises of approximately 27 drug candidates in different stages of development.



Diabetic foot ulcer is a serious complication of diabetes and can be defined as the ulceration in foot along with neuropathy or peripheral artery disease of the lower limb in diabetic patients. Diabetic foot ulcer is categorized into two types namely; neuropathic foot where neuropathy dominates and neuroischemic foot where occlusive vascular disease is the main factor. Diabetic neuropathy, peripheral artery disease and consequent trauma of the foot are the major risk factors for diabetic foot ulcer.



The motor and sensory nerve damage can caus muscle weakness, paresis and atrophy in diabetic patients. Diabetic foot ulcer can be assessed by physical examination of the skin for the vascular, neurological, and musculoskeletal systems. Additionally, this examination also involves the assessment of perception of superficial pain, and temperature. Neuropathic disability score is assessed to evaluate the risk of occurrence of neuropathic ulceration.



Insights on Pipeline Segments:



Based on route of administration analysis of active drug candidates, it was found that around most of the drug candidates of diabetic foot ulcer pipeline are being developed to be administered by the topical route.



Technological Advancements for the development of Diabetic Foot Ulcer Therapeutics:



Most of the innovations in technology have been producing novel therapies for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcer. NOx is an advanced wound care technology invented by Edixomed Ltd, that provides the important moist environment, which aids in healing and absorbs wound exudate that generates nitric oxide.



Major Collaboration Among Educational Institutes, Associations and Companies:



Significant growth in the therapeutic pipeline of diabetic foot ulcer is attributed to increasing collaboration between educational institutes, associations and pharma companies as well as biotech companies. For instance, in March 2016, Microbion Corporation entered into an agreement with Haisco Pharmaceutical Group to develop and commercialize Microbion's drug candidate for the treatment of chronic wounds in China and related territories.



Some of the key players developing drugs for the treatment of diabetic foot ulcer include Lakewood Amedex, Inc., Edixomed Ltd., CardioVascular BioTherapeutics Inc. and others.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Research Background



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Pipeline Outlook



5. Diabetic Foot Ulcer Therapeutics Pipeline Analysis by Phase (2017)



6. Clinical Trials Analysis



7. Competitive Landscape Analysis



8. Company Profiles



9. Appendix



