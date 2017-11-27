The latest market research report by Technavio on the global fluoropolymer market in the healthcare industry predicts a CAGR of more than 7% during the period 2017-2021.

The report segments the global fluoropolymer market in the healthcare industry by product (polytetrafluoroethylene and others), by application (pharmaceutical packaging, medical devices, and drug delivery), and by geography (APAC, North America, Europe, and ROW). It provides a detailed illustration of the major factors influencing the market, including drivers, opportunities, trends, and industry-specific challenges.

Here are some key findings of the global fluoropolymer market in the healthcare industry, according to Technavio chemicals and materials researchers:

Fluoropolymers increasingly replacing other plastics: a major market driver

In 2016, PTFE dominated the global fluoropolymer market in healthcare industry, accounting for a market share of close to 55%

APAC dominated the global fluoropolymer market in healthcare industry with a share of close to 35% in 2016

3M (Dyneon), Asahi Glass, Daikin Industries, Honeywell International, and The Chemours Company are the leading players in the market

One of the major factors driving the global fluoropolymer market in the healthcare industry is the increasing replacement of other plastics by fluoropolymers. The consumers in the healthcare industry are choosing fluoropolymers over other plastics in packaging applications due to their superior characteristics such as natural inertness and barrier properties. In recent years, the development of cheap bulk injection molding processes to produce complex fluoropolymers products has further increased the use of fluoropolymer. Materials used in the healthcare industry must meet the unique performance criteria. Some of the primary factors that determine the performance criteria include sterilization, lubricity, inertness to chemical activity, stability over a wide range of temperatures, dielectric strength, compatibility with living tissue, USP Class VI certification, and purity of the highest order. Fluoropolymers perfectly meet these criteria, and therefore, they are an ideal choice for healthcare applications.

According to Hitesh Bhatia, a lead analyst at Technavio for research on plastics, polymers, and elastomers, "Fluoropolymers possess properties such as high chemical inertness, high heat and chemical resistance, and low coefficient of a fraction. Hence, they are used in different healthcare applications such as substitutes for the nose, ear, skull, hip, and knee bones. They are also used in developing biomedical materials for artificial corneas and heart valves. The most common plastics used in medical devices are polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, polyester, polycarbonate, polyvinyl chloride, thermoplastic elastomer, and polysulfone. Fluoropolymers are replacing many of these plastic products in medical devices."

APAC: largest fluoropolymer market in the healthcare industry

According to Technavio researchers, APAC dominated the global fluoropolymer market in the healthcare industry in 2016 and occupied a share of close to 35%. APAC has been the largest producer and consumer of fluoropolymer products in the global fluoropolymer market in healthcare industry. APAC is also the largest market for polytetrafluoroethylene (PTFE). The availability of raw materials such as fluorspar, ethylene, and fluorocarbon at low prices and the availability of skilled labor, land, and industrial equipment has made APAC a profitable region for the manufacture of fluoropolymers. APAC is also known for its growing healthcare industry. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are the leading manufacturers and consumers of fluoropolymers in this region. The demand for fluoropolymers in developing countries such as Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam has increased due to the growth of the healthcare industry in these countries.

Competitive vendor landscape

Most of the vendors are involved in manufacturing a specific type of fluoropolymer in the healthcare industry. The market entry barrier for new entrants is high, and the key players have taken a prominent position in the fluoropolymer market in the healthcare industry. APAC is the largest market for fluoropolymer consumption in the healthcare industry. China, India, and Japan are the leading producers and consumers of fluoropolymer in the healthcare industry. The US is also a key country in this industry and is a base for several key vendors. The Western European countries such as Germany, France, and the UK are the leading countries with developed healthcare industry.

