WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Shares of Western Digital (WDC) continue to see significant weakness in afternoon trading on Monday after an early move to the downside. Western Digital is currently down by 6.7 percent, pulling back further off the four-month closing high set last Wednesday.



The steep drop by Western Digital comes after Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating on the hard disk drive maker to Equal Weight from Overweight.



