JILL INVESTOR ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Notifies Investors of a Securities Action Involving J.Jill, Inc. and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 12, 2017

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2017 / The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a securities action has been commenced on behalf of J. Jill, Inc. (NYSE: JILL) shareholders who purchased shares pursuant and/or traceable to the Company's Initial Public Offering on or around October 9, 2017.

The complaint alleges that the Registration Statement and Prospectus filed for the Company's IPO contained materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company's purportedly unique and superior sales and marketing approach had not insulated the Company from adverse trends affecting the overall retail industry; (2) the Company's historic gross margin growth was not sustainable and would not continue, as it relied on various short-term boosts to revenues; (3) the Company was carrying increasing amounts of slow moving inventory and would need to significantly markdown sales items and increase promotional efforts in an attempt to continue its sales growth; (4) the Company's brick-and-mortar stores were failing, as they were experiencing difficulty attracting customers and maintaining profitability, which would result in the Company shuttering up to eight stores in fiscal 2017, with the rate of store closures accelerating; and (5) as a result of the aforementioned, J.Jill's business, prospects and ability to service its long-term debt had been materially impaired.

If you suffered a loss in J.Jill, you have until December 12, 2017 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

