Global Mobile Coupons Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global mobile coupons market can be attributed to the increased adoption of smartphones. Smartphones are used to redeem and distribute mobile coupons; this enables organizations to use mobile coupons for marketing their services more efficiently resulting in the growth of this market. Also, it is more cost-effective and can reach the target audience at a comparatively lesser time than the traditional paper-based coupon.

Mobile Coupons Procurement Challenges:

Difficulty in identifying the suitable technological platform.

Inconsistency in services due to engagement with multiple suppliers.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the mobile coupons market should identify and collaborate with suppliers that have omnichannel capabilities. This offers better customer insights to the buyers and also increases their coupon redemption rate which subsequently increases their revenue.

Global Crisis Management Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the crisis management services market can attributed to the rapid growth in businesses across the globe. It is essential for companies to have effective social media crisis management strategies, this is because any crisis spreading online can have a cascading impact that affects the brand value of the organization. Also, the development of social media monitoring tools and preparedness programs for organizations help them to be vigilant to emerging crisis.

Crisis Management Services Procurement Challenges:

The lack of understanding regarding the magnitude of the crisis.

Difficulty in providing legal department with additional responsibility for crisis management.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in this market should adopt the procurement practice of conducting periodic reviews of business plans with the management. They can also set trigger points that are oriented to the market performance which can help them in better understanding the issues.

Global Print Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global print services market can be attributed to the rise in retail sales across the globe. The surge in retail sales has also increased the need for printed products such as bags, labels, catalogs, and direct mail. The demand for eco-friendly print services has increased which has prompted the suppliers to replace hazardous and toxic substances with eco-friendly and non-toxic solutions.

Print Services Procurement Challenges:

Difficulty to reduce the effort and costs associated with process duplication.

Issues related to adopting centralized asset management systems.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the print services market should identify and engage with suppliers that offer digital asset management solutions that help centralize the artwork to reduce the effort and costs associated with process duplication.

