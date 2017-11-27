AMHERST, SOUTH DAKOTA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/27/17 -- Media Advisory - TransCanada Corporation (TSX: TRP) (NYSE: TRP) (TransCanada) announced that its Keystone Pipeline repair and restart plans have been reviewed by the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration (PHMSA) with no objections, permitting a safe and controlled return to service of the Keystone System.

As part of the reviewed plans, TransCanada will operate the pipeline at a reduced pressure starting on Tuesday, November 28, 2017, to ensure a safe and gradual increase in the volume of crude oil moving through the system. We are communicating plans to our customers and will continue working closely with them as we begin to return to normal operating conditions. TransCanada will comply with any future PHMSA orders and requirements as a result of this incident to ensure the integrity of the pipeline.

We appreciate the continued cooperation and support from local officials, emergency response personnel and commissioners in Marshall County, as well as the landowner who has granted permission to access land for assessment, repair and clean-up activities. We also want to recognize the continued efforts of our crews, contractors and businesses in the community for their around-the-clock support, which has allowed us to respond quickly and safely to this event.

