Beckman Coulter Enters Commercial Dispute with Quidel to Sell BNP Directly

BREA, California, Nov. 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Beckman Coulter is committed to ensuring customers receive the highest quality assays, on-time, to help healthcare and laboratory professionals provide better patient care. To further these goals, Beckman Coulter plans in the future to sell directly to its customers a natriuretic peptide assay for its Access Family of Immunoassay Systems. Currently, Beckman Coulter customers have access to a BNP assay which, although developed and manufactured by Beckman Coulter, is sold exclusively by Quidel and its designated distributors. Quidel took over this commercial role as a result of its recent transaction with Alere. Today, Beckman Coulter requested that the San Diego courts in California clarify and enforce Beckman Coulter's rights to sell a natriuretic peptide assay directly to its customers. While this legal matter is being resolved, Beckman Coulter's manufacture and supply of the TRIAGE BNP assay to Quidel and Quidel's customer relationships are expected to continue as usual, and customers can therefore rely on continued and ongoing supply of high-quality BNP for use on Beckman Coulter analyzers.

About Beckman Coulter

Beckman Coulter Diagnostics helps healthcare and laboratory professionals provide better patient care by delivering the accurate diagnostic information they need, when they need it. For over 80 years, Beckman Coulter has been the partner of choice for healthcare organizations. Our scalable instruments, comprehensive diagnostic tests and business management services are trusted by hospitals, laboratories and other critical care settings around the world. We share in our customers' mission toward continuous improvement and quality patient care because we believe when efficiency and clinical outcomes are improved, patients benefit and we can move healthcare forward for every person.

© 2017 Beckman Coulter, the stylized logo and the Beckman Coulter product and service marks mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Beckman Coulter, Inc. in the United States and other countries.

Logo- http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/610417/BECKMAN_COULTER_LOGO.jpg