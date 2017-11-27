SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the ITcategory. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the information technology sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Hosting Services Procurement Research Report', 'Managed Services Procurement Research Report', and 'Data Center Services Procurement Research Report'

Global Hosting Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the hosting services market can be attributed to the rise in demand for Internet of Things or IoT hosting especially in the US which is the primary contributor to this market. Also, factors such as increased demand for websites from startups and rise in ownership costs of websites is expected to drive the growth of the hosting services market over the forecast period.

Hosting Services Procurement Challenges:

Challenges related to maintaining the confidentiality of data.

The challenges in data migration.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the hosting services market should identify and engage with after assessing their technological capabilities. This would help the buyers weed out those offering the outdated technology. Also, before finalizing the contract, the organizations need to evaluate the efficacy of proposed security measures to ensure data security.

Global Managed Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the managed services market can be attributed to the rapid growth of industries and businesses across economies. This has further increased the demand for improving the efficiency of business processes among end-user segments. Moreover, the complexities of managing IT infrastructure has created a need to manage capital expenditure efficiently.

Managed Services Procurement Challenges:

Challenges in ensuring robust security and service assurance.

Adopting advanced technology and shift to cloud-platforms.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the managed services market should identify and engage with suppliers that offer an array of security services such as managed firewalls, intrusion detection, business continuity, and disaster recovery. Also, the buyers should identify and list the potential negotiation levers; this helps in ensuring that they are better equipped to leverage maximum value from their category spend.

Global Data Center Services Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the data center services market can be attributed to rise in demand for such services from end-user segments such as telecom, banking, insurance, and government owing to their huge volumes of data storage and network requirements. Also, there is an increase in demand for cloud computing, mobile services, and social media analytics globally.

Data Center Services Procurement Challenges:

Challenges related to adopting rapidly evolving technologies.

Ensuring the safety of data from both external and internal threats.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the data center services market should adopt safety measures to ensure the safety of data. They should also adopt the procurement practice of inviting multiple bids and comparing the capabilities of service providers to cater to their specific requirements before engaging or finalizing the contract.

