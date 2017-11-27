Global Orthodontic Supplies Market 2017-2023 - Market is Likely to Grow from $3.4 Billion in 2016 to $5.9 Billion in 2023

DUBLIN, November 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Global orthodontics supplies market was worth $5,921.4 million in 2016

According to the study, the global orthodontic supplies market is likely to grow from $3.4 billion in 2016 to $5.9 billion by 2023.

The demand for orthodontic supplies is on a surge mainly due to increasing prevalence of oral diseases. Some of the most common oral diseases include dental cavities, periodontal diseases, oral cancer, malocclusions and other oral diseases and disorders. High prevalence of oral diseases depicts increased demand for orthodontic supplies.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 60% to 90% of the school children and nearly 100% of adults suffer from dental cavities. It has also been observed that, around 15% to 20% of adults aged between 35 to 44 years, suffer from severe periodontal (gum) disease.

The technologically advanced orthodontics products have transformed the orthodontic treatment procedures. Some of the recent advancements in orthodontic products include Invisalign, invisible range of invisible clear aligners, manufactured by Align Technology, Inc., which helps in moving the teeth without the use of braces, mini-screws, and mini-implants. Moreover, the other recent innovation has been the development of lingual braces, which are the hidden braces bonded behind the teeth rather than in front. Technologically, advanced orthodontic products offer various advantages over conventional products, which has led to their increased adoption by orthodontists and con

In March 2017, Dentsply Sirona Inc., introduced redesigned and re-engineered GAC buccal tubes. The tubes deliver improved fit and bond strength as it has patented base that has been contoured to match the buccal surface. The introduction of these tubes is expected to reflect the input from the orthodontic community.

Some of the other key players operating in the orthodontics supplies market include 3M Company, Danaher Corporation, G&H Orthodontics Inc., American Orthodontics, TP Orthodontics Inc., Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, Dentaurum GmbH & Co. Kg and DB Orthodontics Inc.

Market Dynamics

Trend



Adoption of cosmetic orthodontics

Drivers



Increasing prevalence of oral diseases

Technologically advanced orthodontic supplies products

Increasing disposable income

Rising awareness in consumers about orthodontic treatments

Impact analysis of drivers on market forecast

Restraints



Unfavorable reimbursement policies

Risk associated with orthodontic treatment

Unfavorable healthcare reforms in the U.S.

Impact analysis of restraints on market forecast

Opportunities



Growing orthodontic supplies market in emerging countries

Rise in the demand for aesthetic orthodontics among adults

Global Orthodontics Supplies Market Segmentation:



By Product:

Fixed braces

Brackets

Conventional brackets

Self-ligating brackets

Lingual brackets

Wires

Archwires

Beta-titanium archwires

Nickel titanium archwires

Stainless steel archwires

Others

Springs

Anchorage appliances

Bands & buccal tubes

Miniscrews

Ligatures

Wire ligatures

Elastomeric ligatures

Removable braces

Orthodontic adhesives

By End User:

Children & Teenagers

Adults



Company Profiles



3M Company

Dentsply Sirona Inc

Danaher Corporation

Align Technology Inc.

G&H Orthodontics Inc.

American Orthodontics

TP Orthodontics Inc.

Rocky Mountain Orthodontics

Dentaurum GmbH & Co. Kg

DB Orthodontics Inc.

