$570 Million Trace Minerals (Chelated) in Feed (Zinc, Iron, Manganese, Cobalt, Chromium, Copper) Market 2017 - Global Forecast to 2022

DUBLIN, November 27, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Trace Minerals (Chelated) in Feed Market by Type (Zinc, Iron, Manganese, Cobalt, Chromium, Copper), Livestock (Ruminants, Swine, Poultry, Aquaculture), Form (Dry, Liquid), Chelate Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The Chelated Feed Trace Minerals Market is Estimated at USD 431.2 Million in 2017 And is Projected to Reach USD 570.8 Million By 2022, at a CAGR of 5.8 % from 2017, in Terms of Value

The market is driven by growth in consumption of animal-based products and growth of the organized livestock sector in developing countries. Fluctuating raw material prices is one of the significant restraining factors for the chelated$570 Million feed trace minerals market.

In 2016, the zinc segment accounted for the largest share of the chelated feed trace minerals market, in terms of value. Zinc deficiency is the most common problem witnessed around the globe, especially in pets, which drives the market for zinc chelated trace minerals. Additionally, the increasing demand for nutritional and natural food, and the focus of livestock growers, especially meat and dairy producers, on organic feed is expected to drive this segment.

Amino acids are considered as ideal chelators due to their ability to get easily absorbed in the body. The main amino acids used as chelating agents include methionine, lysine, and glycine and their salts. The amino acids segment is projected to be the fastest growing owing to the increasing demand of chelated trace minerals and popularity of amino acids as chelating agents.



The Asia Pacific region accounted for the second-largest market share in 2016, in terms of value. The demand for micronutrients is expected to increase in the future with the increased feed production and huge potential for the aquaculture segment.



Livestock is an important constituent of agriculture in the Asia Pacific region. Pork and poultry are widely reared and consumed in the Asia Pacific region. Along with the increasing demand for animal products, some of the driving factors of the chelated feed trace minerals market in Asia Pacific include growth in the regional population; rise in disposable incomes; urbanization, especially in China, India, and Japan; and continuous modernization of the feed industry.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Growth in Feed Production

Standardization of Meat Products

Growth in Organized Livestock Sector in Developing Countries

Increasing Awareness Towards Precision Nutrition Techniques

Restraints



Fluctuating Raw Material Prices

Opportunities



Shift Towards Natural Growth Promoters

Growth in Demand from Developed Economies

Growth in Bioavailability of Trace Minerals

Challenges



Lack of Awareness in Developing And Underdeveloped Countries

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights



5 Market Overview



6 Trace Minerals (Chelated) in Feed, By Type



7 Trace Minerals (Chelated) in Feed Market, By Livestock



8 Trace Minerals (Chelated) in Feed Market, By Chelate Type



9 Trace Minerals (Chelated) in Feed Market, By Form



10 Trace Minerals (Chelated) in Feed Market: By Region



11 Competitive Landscape



12 Company Profiles



ADM

Alltech

Basf

Bluestar Adisseo

Cargill

Dlg Group

DSM

Invivo

Kemin

Novus

Nutreco

Phibro

Zinpro

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/zt824k/trace_minerals





Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716