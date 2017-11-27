The global smart carry-on bags market is expected to grow at a CAGR of close to 25% during the period 2017-2021, according to a new market research study by Technavio.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171127005844/en/

Technavio has published a new market research report on the global smart carry-on bags market from 2017-2021. (Graphic: Business Wire)

The report categorizes the global smart carry-on bags market by technology (USB charging, connectivity, and sensors) and by distribution channel (online and offline). The report also determines the geographic breakdown of the market in terms of detailed analysis and impact, which includes key geographies such as APAC, the Americas, and EMEA.

This report is available at a USD 1,000 discount for a limited time only: View market snapshot before purchasing

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

Market driver: premiumization through product innovation

Technological innovation drives the global smart carry-on bags market to a large extent. Various players in the market are developing innovative smart luggage with features like built-in scales, proximity servers, alarm systems, and water-resistant accessories. The prime advantage of a smart carry-on bag is hassle-free travel. Some of the pioneers in the smart carry-on bags market are Bluesmart and Samsonite.

According to Narendra Nandaigari, a lead analyst at Technavio for luggageresearch, "These days travelers are increasingly concerned about the safety of their luggage. This has added to the high preference for smart carry-on bags that have advanced features. Smart carry-on bags are folded and are incorporated with a biometric fingerprint scanner, which is used to open the bag. Smart carry-on bags are also incorporated with Bluetoothconnectivity and GPS, which ensure enhanced security."

Looking for more information on this market? Request a free sample report

Technavio's sample reports are free of charge and contain multiple sections of the report including the market size and forecast, drivers, challenges, trends, and more.

Market trend: strategic partnerships

Manufacturers of smart carry-on bags, of late, are collaborating with technology companies. For instance, Samsonite International has collaborated with Google to launch a device (Track&Go) that aids in tracking and locating luggage. Also, Bluesmart has collaborated with Uber services. In situations where a Bluesmart carry-on bag is lost and tracked, the bag is delivered to the user's location through Uber.

Market challenge: app interface issues in smart carry-on bags

All smart carry-on bags are incorporated with 3G, 4G, and Wi-Fi features and can be connected to sensors. Sensor-connectivity issues can lead to a disconnection between the app and the smart carry-on bag. During instances of poor connectivity, users are unable to detect the device. Wi-Fi and firmware issues also hinder the demand for smart carry-on bags. A sudden crash of the app can trigger connectivity issues between a smartphone and a smart carry-on bag. Distorted power supply is another challenge that impedes the growth of the market. Power fluctuations lead to distortion of connections between the app and the bag. Such app interface issues challenge the growth of the global smart carry-on bags market.

Is your business on track for a successful future? Learn how Technavio can help

Technavio helps businesses anticipate changes in their marketplace, make proactive adjustments, and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

Key vendors in the market

AWAY

Barracuda

Bluesmart

FUGU LUGGAGE

RADEN

Trunkster

The global smart carry-on bags market is a highly-concentrated market with only a few players in the marketplace. The integration of technological features, ergonomic designs, and convenience contribute toward the high demand for smart carry-on bags. Several manufacturers in the market are constantly upgrading their products in order to attract a large number of customers.

Get a sample copy of the global smart carry-on bags market free of cost

Access Technavio's continuously growing luggage research library and find expert analysis on hundreds of markets.

About Technavio

Technaviois a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 10,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

If you are interested in more information, please contact our media team at media@technavio.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171127005844/en/

Contacts:

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

www.technavio.com