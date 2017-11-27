BERKELEY, CA--(Marketwired - November 27, 2017) - Dynavax Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ: DVAX) announced today that Eddie Gray, Dynavax's chief executive officer, will present at the Evercore ISI Biopharma Catalyst/Deep Dive Conference this week in Boston, MA. The presentation will be webcast live and will occur on Thursday, November 30, 2017 at 2:20 p.m. ET.

The live and replayed versions of the webcast will be available by visiting the "Investors" section of the Dynavax website at www.dynavax.com.

About Dynavax

Dynavax is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on leveraging the power of the body's innate and adaptive immune responses through toll-like receptor (TLR) stimulation. Dynavax discovers and develops novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. The Company's first commercial product, HEPLISAV-B' [Hepatitis B Vaccine (Recombinant), Adjuvanted], is approved in the United States. Dynavax's lead immunotherapy product, SD-101, is an investigational cancer immunotherapeutic currently being evaluated in Phase 1/2 studies and its second cancer immunotherapeutic, DV281, is in Phase 1 development. For more information, visit www.dynavax.com.

Contact:

Ryan Spencer

VP, Corporate Strategy & Communications

510.665.4618

rspencer@dynavax.com