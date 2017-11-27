Champions Oncology, Inc.: Champions Oncology to Present at 10th Annual Main Event on December 5

HACKENSACK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / November 27, 2017 / Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSBR), engaged in the development of advanced technology solutions and services to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs, today announced that David Miller, CFO, will present at the 10th Annual LD Micro Event at 12 p.m. PT on Tuesday, December 5, 2017.

The 10th annual LD Micro Main Event will highlight many of the most influential companies in the micro-cap space including top performers from the past decade, as well as the next generation of names looking to make their mark. The conference will be held December 5-7, 2017 at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel, 11461 Sunset Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA.

Management will be available during the day on December 5 for one-on-one meetings. For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact Hayden IR at csbr@haydenir.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the microcap space. We are investors, first and foremost. What started out as a newsletter highlighting unique companies has transformed into several influential conferences annually (Invitational, Summit, and Main Event). In 2015, LD Micro launched ldmicro.com as a portal to provide exclusive intraday information on the entire sector, including the first pure microcap index (LDMi) which covers stocks in North America with market capitalizations between $50 million and $300 million.

About Champions Oncology, Inc.

Champions Oncology, Inc. is engaged in the development of advanced technology solutions and services to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. The Company's TumorGraft technology platform is a novel approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of primary human tumors in immune deficient mice followed by propagation of the resulting engraftments, or TumorGrafts, in a manner that preserves the biological characteristics of the original human tumor in order to determine the efficacy of a treatment regimen. The Company uses this technology in conjunction with related services to offer solutions for two customer groups: Personalized Oncology Solutions, in which results help guide the development of personalized treatment plans, and Translational Oncology Solutions, in which pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies seeking personalized approaches to drug development can lower the cost and increase the speed of developing new drugs. TumorGrafts are procured through agreements with a number of institutions in the U.S. and overseas as well as through Champions' Personalized Oncology Solutions business. For more information, please visit www.championsoncology.com.

Investor Contact:

Brett Maas

Hayden IR

(646) 536-7331

brett@haydenir.com

James Carbonara

Hayden IR

(646)-755-7412

james@haydenir.com

