TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/27/17 -- Liberty Silver Corp. has announced a name change to Bunker Hill Mining Corp. Shares will begin trading under the new name and symbol on November 29, 2017.

Effective Date: November 29, 2017 New Symbol: BNKR New CUSIP: 120613 10 4 New ISIN: US 120613 10 4 7

