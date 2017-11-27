SpendEdge, a global procurement intelligence advisory firm, has launched three procurement research reports on the agro commodities and raw materialscategory. To help clients understand the current supply landscape of the agro commodities and raw materials sector, analysts have covered reports such as 'Wheat Procurement Research Report', 'Barley Procurement Research Report', and 'Soy Bean Procurement Research Report'

Global Wheat Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the wheat market can be attributed to the rise in production of different varieties of wheat, which is possible through the adoption of double haploid technology. Also, there is a rise in wheat consumption in its various forms across the globe due to its health benefits such as helps in controlling obesity, improves body metabolism, lowers cholesterol level, and helps in regulating blood sugar levels.

Wheat Procurement Challenges:

The risk associated with procuring low-quality wheat.

Production delays due to the recall of such unsafe food products produced.

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the global wheat market should identify and engage with suppliers that procure the produce from farmers that adopt effective crop management practices. Adopting this procurement practice helps the buyers to overcome the risk of procuring low-quality wheat which is tainted for increasing its protein content.

Global Barley Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global barley market can be attributed to the rapid increase in the urban population in emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil, and the Middle East along with the rise in consumer spend on alcoholic beverages. There is a high demand for malt barley from the beer brewing industry, which is expected to be a key growth driver for the global barley market during the forecast period.

Barley Procurement Challenges:

Difficulty in predicting procurement budgets due to the fluctuating prices of raw materials

Challenges related to procuring barley that matches the end-product requirements

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the global barley market should identify and engage with suppliers that assist them in price forecasting. Lack of knowledge on fluctuating market prices of raw materials proves to be a disadvantage to the buyers, and they may end up paying more than the market price due to contractual obligations.

Global Soy Bean Category Procurement Market Intelligence Report:

The growth of the global soybean market can be attributed to the growing awareness among the population about the heath-benefits of soybean due to its high source of protein, vitamins, and minerals. The acceptance of soybean-based food products is expected to rise over the forecast period due to factors such as an increase in urbanization and improvements in disposable incomes of the middle-class population.

Soy Bean Procurement Challenges:

Difficulty in assessing the supply chain traceability

The threat of deforestation and loss of biodiversity

To overcome the above-mentioned procurement challenges, the buyers in the global soybean market should identify and collaborate with suppliers who help them identify the challenges in this market and execute suitable remedies. They should also adopt systematic procurement practices that offer them effective cost-saving opportunities and provide visibility across the supply chain network.

