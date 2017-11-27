DENVER, CO--(Marketwired - November 27, 2017) - Monticello Associates, Inc, one of the country's leading asset management consultants, announced that William C. Howard, CFA has joined the firm as Vice President.

Located in the firm's Denver office, Mr. Howard's primary responsibilities will include managing client relationships and contributing to the firm's manager evaluation process.

Mr. Howard brings more than 19 years of investment experience to his role at Monticello. He joins the firm from Callan LLC, where he provided asset management consulting services to a variety of foundations, family offices and pension funds. Previously, Mr. Howard was a research analyst for Pritchard Investment Management and a portfolio analyst for Hulbert Financial Digest.

Mr. Howard earned his MBA from the University of Denver and a BA degree from Vanderbilt University. In addition, he is a CFA charterholder and a member of the CFA Society of Colorado.

"Bill is a proven investment professional with valuable experience that will benefit Monticello's clients. We are thrilled to have him as a member of our team," said B. Grady Durham, founder of Monticello Associates.

Denver-based Monticello, with its heavy emphasis on research-based advice, has built an impressive team of senior investment consultants with deep experience in directly evaluating investment managers. Serving a wide variety of clients, including tax'exempt institutions, endowments, foundations, high net'worth individuals, trusts, pension plans, and retirement plans, the firm has become one of the premier consulting firms in the country.

About Monticello Associates

Monticello Associates is an independent, fee-only asset management consulting firm based on historical Larimer Street in Denver with additional offices in Cleveland and Boston. Founded in 1992, the firm assists endowments, foundations, and family offices in the areas of asset allocation, investment policy development, investment manager search and selection, and performance measurement. As of December 31, 2016, the firm provided investment consulting services to 175 client relationships representing approximately $82 billion of assets under advisement.

Media Contact:

Laura Parsons

Parsons Communications

303-887-2911

lauramparsons@comcast.net