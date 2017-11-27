MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 11/27/17 -- SIRIOS RESOURCES INC. (TSX VENTURE: SOI) announces that all the resolutions that were presented at the annual and special meeting on November 22, were approved by the shareholders. These resolutions include the nomination of the directors and the auditors as well as the renewal of the Stock Option Plan.

Shareholders elected Luc Cloutier, Guy Chevrette, Michel Bouchard, Dominique Doucet and Gilles Dupuis to the Board of Directors with an approval rating between 91% to 99.5%. More than 32% of the shareholders voted on the resolutions presented.

Moreover, during the Board meeting, held after the meeting, Mr. Frederic Sahyouni was re-elected as Chief Financial Officer and Secretary of the Company while Mr. Dominique Doucet and Gilles Dupuis were re-elected as President and Chief Executive Officer, and Chairman of the Board respectively. Mr. Luc Cloutier, Gilles Dupuis and Michel Bouchard will form the audit committee. In addition, the directors have formed a governance, environment, health and safety committee whose members are Mr. Bouchard, Chevrette and Cloutier.

Options grant

The Board of Directors has granted today 2,475,000 stock options under its Stock Option Incentive Plan to directors, officers, consultants and employees at an exercise price of $0.30 per share. The options expire five (5) years from the date of grant.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contacts:

Dominique Doucet, President, Eng.

ddoucet@sirios.com

Tel.: (514) 510-7961

Fax: (514) 510-7964 (FAX)

Website: www.sirios.com



