

OAK BROOK (dpa-AFX) - McDonald's posted a bizarre tweet at 1 a.m. on Friday morning and failed to do anything for about nine hours. However, rival Wendy's gave an epic reply to the burger chain that has been trending on twitter.



McDonald's corporate account tweeted: 'Black Friday **** Need copy and link****'



McDonald's social media manager must have forgotten to actually include the necessary link with the tweet. The tweet went viral, collecting several thousand retweets and likes.



Wendy's commented on the tweet by saying, 'When the tweets are as broken as the ice cream machine,' referring to McDonald's ice cream machines that have been out-of-order very often recently.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX