Software companyJade Logistics, supplier of the world's number one Terminal Operating System (TOS) for mixed cargo ports, has continued to increase its global footprint by implementing its Master Terminal product at 22 sites in 2017.

On the back of significant sales growth and what has been a record year for the company, Jade Logistics' global implementation team achieved go-live at terminals across multiple geographic locations including Europe, the Americas, Australasia, and the Middle East.

This impressive result was underpinned by a substantial Australasian project in which 16 terminals went live in less than ten months, and was complemented by an eight-week implementation of a multi-purpose terminal on the eastern coast of the UAE.

Chief Executive Officer of Jade Logistics, David Lindsay said, "We are well aware of the importance of getting our clients live as soon as possible, allowing them to quickly experience the benefits of a world class Terminal Operating System.

"The implementation times achieved during 2017 are exceptional, and are delivering real value to customers in terms of lowering their total cost of ownership."

Adding to the varied geographic locations, the terminals represent a diverse range of cargo types including pure bulk terminals, break bulk and RORO terminals, and container only terminals, one of which is handling over one million TEUs per annum.

Jade Logistics Director of Global Services, Mark Ginnever says, "The key to any successful implementation is a dedicated project team, comprising representatives from both organisations."

"The importance of strong client ownership and committed super users cannot be stressed enough, and we have been fortunate enough to work with clients that understand and support this collaborative approach," added Ginnever.

Master Terminal is now licenced to over 110 terminals around the world, and Jade Logistics' growth is set to continue with strong sales forecast into 2018 and beyond.

About Jade Logistics

At Jade Logistics, we've developed the expertise required to solve the complex problems of managing a variety of mixed cargo. From mixed cargo ports in Ghana to railways in Europe, Jade Logistics provides the tools you need to become competitive.

Since 1993, Jade Logistics has been designing, building, and supporting innovative software for organizations in the specialist logistics industries.

Our people have extensive experience and understanding of the global logistics industry, which provides the foundation from which we build trusting, long-term relationships with our customers.

We have offices in New Zealand, Australia, USA, the Netherlands, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, and Indonesia.

For more information, visit us at jadelogistics.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20171127006017/en/

Contacts:

For more information please contact:

Jade Logistics

Tony Davis, +64 21 886696

Director of Marketing