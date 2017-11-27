TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/27/17 -- NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Routemaster Capital Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RM) ("Routemaster" or the "Company") announces a non-brokered private placement financing of up to 10,000,000 Routemaster common shares at a price of $0.10 per share for gross proceeds of up to $1,000,000 (the "Financing").

Closing of the Financing is expected to occur on or about December 15, 2017. The shares to be issued by Routemaster will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day. Completion of the Financing is subject to a number of conditions including receipt of TSX Venture Exchange approval.

In connection with the Financing, Routemaster may pay finder's fees in cash of up to 6% of gross proceeds of the Financing. Routemaster intends to use the proceeds of the Financing for general corporate purposes.

About Routemaster Capital Inc.:

Routemaster Capital Inc. is a Canadian investment company that carries on business with the objective of enhancing shareholder value.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains certain forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the intended use of proceeds, closing conditions and timing and other matters relating to the Financing. These statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from results contemplated by the forward-looking statements. When relying on forward-looking statements to make decisions, investors and others should carefully consider the foregoing factors and other uncertainties and should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward looking statements, oral or written, made by itself or on its behalf, except as required by applicable law.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities in the United States. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "U.S. Securities Act") or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to U.S. Persons unless registered under the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities laws or an exemption from such registration is available.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.

