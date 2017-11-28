TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/27/17 -- Pitchblack Resources Ltd. (NEX: PIT.H) ("Pitchblack" or the "Company") announces that in connection with its previously announced acquisition of an option to acquire the Troilus gold project (the "Troilus Project") in Quebec (the "Transaction"), the Company has rescheduled its special meeting of shareholders for December 19, 2017 to consider and approve, among other things, certain aspects of the Transaction (the "Shareholder Meeting"). The materials for the Shareholder Meeting have been mailed to shareholders and can be found under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com.

Pitchblack also reports that it has filed a NI 43-101 compliant technical report entitled "Technical Report on the Troilus Gold-Copper Mine Mineral Resource Estimate, Quebec, Canada" (the "Technical Report") dated November 20, 2017 prepared by Roscoe Postle Associates Inc. concerning the Troilus Project. The Technical Report can be found under the Company's profile at www.sedar.com. Pitchblack will not acquire an interest in the Troilus Project until it receives all required shareholder and regulatory approvals for the Transaction.

About Pitchblack Resources Ltd.

Pitchblack has uranium and gold assets in the Yukon Territory, Canada. The Company is currently reviewing the potential of these properties.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking information

Contacts:

G. Scott Moore

President and Chief Executive Officer

E-mail: smoore@forbesmanhattan.com

416-861-5903



