

BURBANK (dpa-AFX) - 'Coco,' Disney's Día de los Muertos-themed animated musical film, topped the box office for the Thanksgiving weekend with an estimated collection of $71.2 million over the five-day period, a total that easily crushed Warner Bros.' 'Justice League.'



'Coco' had the backing of strong reviews and an A-plus CinemaScore from audiences, which helped it to the top spot at the box office.



The studio estimates 'Coco' to have grossed $49 million from Friday to Sunday, which makes it the fourth-highest Thanksgiving opening ever behind Frozen, Moana, and Toy Story 2.



Meanwhile, after a weak debut last weekend, DC Comics superhero-team film 'Justice League' again failed to deliver in its second weekend with collections of just $40.7 million. In the five-day holiday period, Justice League scored about $60 million.



'Wonder,' 'Thor: Ragnarok,' and 'Daddy's Home 2,' rounded off the top 5 positions with collections of $22.3 million, $16.8 million, and $13.3 million, respectively.



