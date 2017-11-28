Ascensia Diabetes Care and Health2Sync Announce Collaboration to Bring Digital Diabetes Management Solution to Patients in Asia

BASEL, Switzerland and TAIPEI, Taiwan, November 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Ascensia Diabetes Care and Health2Sync today announced a collaboration that aims to improve diabetes care by bringing an integrated digital management solution to patients in Asia. As part of this collaboration, the companies will create a combined offering for people with diabetes that comprises of the CONTOURPLUS or CONTOURTS blood glucose monitoring systems from Ascensia, the Health2Sync app and a loyalty program for users, known as the Ascensia Customer Care Program.

Once the combined offering is launched, when people with diabetes purchase the CONTOURPLUS or CONTOURTS systems, they will be able to join the Ascensia Customer Care Program after registering for an account in the Health2Sync mobile app. Membership benefits include discount coupons for test strips, promotions and educational materials about diabetes. By using the Health2Sync app, people with diabetes will be able to log their blood glucose readings, track their blood glucose values, and make decisions related to diabetes management based on the analyses provided. A Bluetooth wireless technology enabled dongle from Health2Sync is also available. This dongle connects to the meter and allows data to be directly downloaded from the meter to the app.

"This collaboration with Health2Sync will enable us to bring an effective digital management solution to people with diabetes in Asia" explained Michael Kloss, CEO, Ascensia Diabetes Care. "By bringing together the accuracy and user friendly features of our meters with the innovative software capabilities in the Health2Sync app, we are able to provide significant value for people with diabetes in this region."

"We are thrilled to be partnering with Ascensia to bring our app-based diabetes management system to more patients." said Ed Deng, CEO of Health2Sync. "The credibility and heritage of Ascensia in diabetes care ideally complement our expertise in innovative software solutions, and we are confident that this combined offering will provide an integrated solution that helps people with diabetes better manage their condition."

Under the terms of the agreement, the bundled package will initially be made available in Hong Kong, Malaysia, Singapore and Taiwan, with potential for additional countries to be added. Health2Sync and Ascensia are also exploring innovative approaches to delivering the combined solution via health insurance providers for people with diabetes.

The Health2Sync diabetes management mobile app and patient management platform are designed to make blood glucose tracking and management more meaningful. The app enables people with diabetes to easily log blood glucose, blood pressure, weight and daily activities to allow them to have a better understanding of their health. The app helps users interpret data they logged and provides customized feedback and reminders that assist users to improve diabetes control. The app also allows people with diabetes to invite friends and family members as partners in the app to support them in managing diabetes together. For healthcare providers, Health2Sync's web-based patient management platform enables more efficient tracking of patients and care provider follow-up.

The CONTOURPLUS BGMS offers easy-to-use blood glucose monitoring with proven accuracy that meets ISO 15197:2013. A range of features are designed to help people with diabetes to effectively monitor their blood glucose, including Second-ChanceSampling, which allows an individual to add more blood when the first sample isn't enough. The CONTOURTS BGMS is a lightweight, simple to use system that has also been shown to meet ISO 15197:2013.

