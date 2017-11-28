New Rankings Reveal the Best Business Schools for Getting a Job or Becoming an Entrepreneur

LONDON, November 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

QS Quacquarelli Symonds, compilers of the World University Rankings released a new annual portfolio of four business Masters rankings which allows aspiring businesspeople worldwide to identify the best business schools for getting a job or becoming an entrepreneur.

The suite includes a first-of-its-kind global evaluation of the best Masters in Business Analytics, alongside two specialized Masters rankings (Masters in Management and Masters in Finance), and a new Global MBA Ranking offering unique insight into the relationship between business school choice and entrepreneurship. The portfolio seeks to respond to the growing demand for specialized business Masters programs from both students and employers.

Masters in Business Analytics

The first global ranking of its kind is led by MIT's Sloan Business School;

are limited: program (5 ) is the only program outside the US and/or to feature; Business schools that typically do not feature in the top 10 of global MBA rankings succeed in this table: Texas McCombs' offering ranks 2nd, while Minnesota Carlson and Purdue Krannert also appear in the top 10.

Masters in Management (MIM)

HEC Paris, this ranking of a more established course features 122 courses from schools in 29 nations (with one global offering); This ranking also offers more diversity, with programs from providers in five nations among the top 10. No US program is included in this uppermost echelon;

London Business School's MIM program ranks 2nd, while Spain's ESADE places 3rd.

Masters in Finance

features ahead of 130 competitor programs. It is followed by MIT Sloan and HEC Paris; French institutions are particularly well-represented here, with four of the ten strongest programs.

Global MBA 2018

is named the world's best provider, while - uniquely among global MBA rankings - two French institutions, INSEAD and HEC Paris, take 2 and 3 position respectively; 232 programs are ranked;

The UK is home to two top-10 MBA programs: London Business School (5th) and Oxford's Saïd Business School (9th).

QS adopts a unique methodology. The five-metrics used are:

Employability, utilizing over 40,000 responses to the world's largest employer survey; Entrepreneurship and Alumni Outcomes - an indicator not found in any other comparable table. It is derived from careful analysis of the educational profiles of 49,000 highly-successful individuals across sectors, nations, and industries; Return on Investment; Thought-Leadership; Diversity.

Nunzio Quacquarelli, QS's CEO, said: "Nearly three decades of close interaction with the business education sector have left us strongly-placed to provide the insights of most value to aspiring MBA and Masters students. We're confident this is a needed and innovative perspective on business school performance, and that our student audience will find the data complimentary to that provided by other sources."

Full rankings: http://www.TopUniversities.com.