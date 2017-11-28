Technology Industry veteran joins company as EVP, Business Development and Marketing

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2017) - VitalHub (TSXV: VHI), an innovative and leading provider of mobile and electronic health record solutions, today announces the appointment of Niels Tofting as EVP, Business Development and Marketing. Focusing on growth through a streamlined portfolio of health IT solutions, VitalHub is able to support the needs of various healthcare providers, including long term care, mental health, community care, specialty clinics and acute care organizations.

"Supporting our clients' focus on quality and improved healthcare outcomes for the populations that they manage is the mission of VitalHub and it's exciting to be a member of a collaborative team that's focused on designing innovative solutions that support our customers' objectives", Tofting said.

"Niels has enjoyed many years of successful management experience supporting sales and marketing operations during his career. He has led new business development, account management and partner management functions with a number of diverse technology companies and done so internationally. We are very pleased to have him join our team" said Dan Matlow, President and CEO.

"I'm excited to be joining VitalHub at such a pivotal time in the company's history, as it focuses on mobile application development and strategic acquisitions in health technology. The VitalHub team and portfolio of solutions are well positioned to ensure that the company excels through its next phase of growth," Niels Tofting commented.

Prior to joining VitalHub, Niels held management roles with public and private companies, including Medworxx, Open Text and Logibec.

Mr. Tofting received a BES from the University of Waterloo.

In addition VitalHub has granted 1,250,000 stock options to an employee and management (the "Options") pursuant to the terms of Vitalhub's incentive stock option plan. Each Option is exercisable for one common share of Vitalhub at an exercise price of $0.165 per share and expires on the date that is five years from the date of grant. The Options vest over three years.

Vitalhub also granted 950,000 stock options to board members (the "Options") pursuant to the terms of Vitalhub's incentive stock option plan. Each Option is exercisable for one common share of Vitalhub at an exercise price of $0.165 per share and expires on the date that is five years from the date of grant. The Options vest over one year.

Read this press release on SEDAR (http://www.sedar.com/DisplayCompanyDocuments.do?lang=EN&issuerNo=00037094)

About VitalHub

VitalHub delivers an innovate platform for the creation of mobile health applications that increases productivity within healthcare settings. The VitalHub platform provides the ability to integrate existing individual healthcare applications while maintaining the control, security and privacy essential in healthcare. VitalHub's applications are focused on the fast-growing mental health and long term care markets and the company plans to strategically acquire and grow business in these areas. Currently over 50 healthcare institutions across Canada use products from VitalHub and its subsidiaries.

VitalHub is based in Toronto, ON, and publicly traded on the TSX Venture Exchange: VHI

Visit www.vitalhub.com

Contact:

Dan Matlow, VitalHub

CEO & President

Dan.Matlow@VitalHub.com

Cautionary Statements

The TSX Venture Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the transactions and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release. This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the timing and completion of the transactions, the future operations of the Company and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Acquisition, the projected cash flows of the Company post-Acquisition, and the future plans and - 3 - objectives of the Company, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to effectively integrate B Sharp Technologies into the Company and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulations. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. As a result, the Company cannot guarantee that transactions described herein, will be completed on the terms and within the time disclosed herein or at all. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.