

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The China stock market has moved lower in two of three trading days since the end of the three-day winning streak in which it had advanced almost 50 points or 1.4 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,320-point plateau and it draws another soft start of Tuesday.



The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests mild consolidation ahead of FOMC testimonies and a decline in crude oil prices. The European and U.S. markets saw modest losses and the Asian markets figure to follow that lead.



The SCI finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the financial and oil companies, while the properties and resource stocks came in mixed.



For the day, the index gave away 31.59 points or 0.94 percent to finish at 3,322.23 after trading between 3,315.26 and 3,347.05. The Shenzhen Composite Index dropped 29.90 points or 1.55 percent to end at 1,892.82.



Among the actives, Bank of China dropped 1.25 percent, while Industrial and Commercial Bank of China tumbled 1.48 percent, Agricultural Bank of China shed 0.26 percent, China Life added 0.25 percent, Ping An Insurance skidded 1.43 percent, Gemdale gained 0.16 percent, PetroChina lost 0.71 percent, Vanke and China Petroleum and Chemical were unchanged, Jiangxi Copper retreated 1.09 percent and Zijin Mining picked up 0.26 percent.



The lead from Wall Street offers little clarity as stocks showed a lack of direction on Monday, lingering near the unchanged line before eventually closing mixed.



The Dow added 22.79 points or 0.10 percent to 23,580.78, while the NASDAQ shed 10.64 points or 0.15 percent to 6,878.52 and the S&P 500 fell 1.00 point or 0.04 percent to 2,601.42.



The lackluster performance came as traders seemed reluctant to make big moves ahead of congressional testimony from Federal Reserve Chair nominee Jerome Powell and current Fed Chair Janet Yellen.



The Senate Banking Committee is due to hold a confirmation hearing for Powell later today, while Yellen will testify on the economic outlook before the Joint Economic Committee on Wednesday.



Crude oil prices fell Monday amid signs that U.S. stockpiles are growing, while a stronger U.S. dollar also weighed on oil prices. December WTI light sweet crude oil was down 73 cents at $58.22 a barrel, while January WTI oil fell 84 cents or 1.4 percent to $58.11/bbl.



