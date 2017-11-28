HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/27/17 -- As companies build and deploy applications faster across everything from cloud to containers, any drag on the DevOps lifecycle can create drag on an entire business. In response to this, Trend Micro Incorporated (TYO: 4704) (TSE: 4704), a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, today announced the expansion of its Hybrid Cloud Security solution scope. New capabilities, attained through a combination of acquiring Montréal, Canada-based Immunio and in-house development, increase the automated protection that Trend Micro can provide throughout the DevOps lifecycle.

"We are excited to acquire Immunio's application protection technology, their team of application security experts and their customers," said Bill McGee, SVP and GM of Hybrid Cloud Security at Trend Micro. "Technology changes, like cloud computing and container platforms, are enabling faster application development. Immunio's run-time application security allows our customers to increase protection against software vulnerabilities within the applications they are building."

Trend Micro is also enhancing its container-specific security capabilities, by supporting container image scanning, which allows security issues to be identified and resolved prior to production release. Customers will be able to scan images in the container registry so that development teams can fix issues prior to deployment and apply run-time protection capabilities based on findings from the imaging. These capabilities will be generally available in April 2018.

Gartner reports* that, "By 2019, more than 70 percent of enterprise DevSecOps initiatives will have incorporated automated security vulnerability and configuration scanning for open-source components and commercial packages, up from less than 10% in 2016."

Trend Micro's new capabilities fit neatly into the DevOps lifecycle, with Immunio bringing early detection and protection against application vulnerabilities, and container image scanning allowing for the publishing and protection of secure container images. The result of these additions are secure, resilient applications and dramatic improvements in run-time operations, whether they are located on-premise or in the public cloud.

McGee continued, "Many of our advanced customers have adopted DevOps lifecycle practices and are using Trend Micro Deep Security in an automated way to provide server and application protection. These new advancements are extending the protection we provide and ensuring that organizations can continue to develop and deploy applications quickly while remaining secure."

* Gartner "10 Things to Get Right for Successful DevSecOps," by Neil MacDonald and Ian Head; October 3, 2017.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About IMMUNIO

IMMUNIO is a pioneer in real-time web application security (RASP), providing automatic detection and protection against application security vulnerabilities. The company's mission is to make truly effective real-time web protection technology easily available and widely deployed, and by doing so, stop the biggest source of breached data records. For more information, visit https://www.immun.io/ or follow @immunio.

About Trend Micro

Trend Micro Incorporated, a global leader in cybersecurity solutions, helps to make the world safe for exchanging digital information. Our innovative solutions for consumers, businesses, and governments provide layered security for data centers, cloud environments, networks and endpoints. All our products work together to seamlessly share threat intelligence and provide a connected threat defense with centralized visibility and control, enabling better, faster protection. With more than 6,000 employees in over 50 countries and the world's most advanced global threat intelligence, Trend Micro enables organizations to secure their journey to the cloud. For more information, visit www.trendmicro.com.hk.

