

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese stock market is modestly lower on Tuesday following the mixed cues from Wall Street and as the yen held gains against the U.S. dollar following media reports that North Korea was probably preparing for a missile launch.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 36.71 points or 0.16 percent to 22,459.28, off a low of 22,363.94 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Canon is edging down less than 0.1 percent and Sony is down 0.4 percent. Panasonic as well as Mitsubishi Electric are losing 0.5 percent each.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding 0.6 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is edging down less than 0.1 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is rising 0.5 percent and Honda is advancing almost 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex and Japan Petroleum are declining more than 1 percent each after crude oil prices fell overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Daikin Industries is rising almost 3 percent, Kansai Electric Power is advancing more than 2 percent and Kao Corp. is up 2 percent.



On the flip side, Tokuyama Corp. is losing more than 6 percent, Ebara Corp. is down more than 4 percent and Sumco Corp. is lower by almost 4 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 111 yen-range on Tuesday.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed in a lackluster session on Monday as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of congressional testimony from Federal Reserve Chair nominee Jerome Powell on Tuesday and current Fed Chair Janet Yellen on Wednesday.



While the Dow inched up 22.79 points or 0.1 percent to 23,580.78, the Nasdaq dipped 10.64 points or 0.2 percent to 6,878.52 and the S&P 500 edged down 1.00 point or less than a tenth of a percent to 2,601.42.



The major European markets moved to the downside on Monday. While the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.6 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dropped by 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices fell Monday amid signs that U.S. stockpiles are growing. WTI crude oil for January delivery slumped $0.84 or 1.4 percent to $58.11 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX