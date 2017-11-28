

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stock markets are mostly lower on Tuesday following the mixed cues overnight from Wall Street, the fall in crude oil prices and rising bond yields in China.



Investors are also treading cautiously ahead of key events this week. This includes congressional testimony from U.S. Federal Reserve Chair nominee Jerome Powell on Tuesday and current Fed Chair Janet Yellen on Wednesday, in addition to a possible U.S. Senate vote on proposed tax changes on Thursday.



The Australian market recovered after a weak start and is modestly higher, with investors shrugging off the lackluster cues from Wall Street.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index is adding 10.40 points or 0.17 percent to 5,999.20, after falling to a low of 5,976.30 in early trades. The broader All Ordinaries Index is up 10.30 points or 0.17 percent to 6,080.70.



Gold miners are higher after gold prices rose overnight. Newcrest Mining is advancing almost 1 percent and Evolution Mining is adding 0.4 percent.



Among the major miners, BHP Billiton and Fortescue Metals are losing more than 1 percent each, while Rio Tinto is edging down less than 0.1 percent despite iron ore prices continuing to rise.



BHP Billiton said it expects to cut costs in its Australian mining operations by a further 10 percent and has forecast the division will deliver $1.6 billion in productivity gains over the next two years.



The big four banks are also mostly lower. ANZ Banking, National Australia Bank and Westpac are lower in a range of 0.1 percent to 0.5 percent, while Commonwealth Bank is adding 0.2 percent.



Oil stocks are mostly weak after crude oil prices fell overnight. Oil Search is down 0.5 percent and Woodside Petroleum is losing almost 1 percent, while Santos is rising more than 1 percent.



Origin Energy reiterated its full-year outlook for underlying earnings and said it is targeting annual cost reductions of more than A$500 million over 18 months at its joint venture APLNG plant. The energy producer shares are rising more than 3 percent.



Tatts Group reported a nearly 15 percent increase in its net profit after tax for the September quarter, reflecting a series of multi-million dollar lottery jackpots. However, the gaming giant's shares are down 0.6 percent.



Mayne Pharma said its first-half is expected to be soft, but noted that a range of initiatives was already yielding benefits. The drug maker's shares are losing almost 4 percent.



Shares of Telstra continued to fall from the previous session and are down more than 1 percent after NBN Co. said it will temporarily suspend the national broadband network rollout so it can improve service quality.



In the currency market, the Australian dollar is steady against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday. In early trades, the local unit was quoted at US$0.7607, unchanged from Monday.



The Japanese market is modestly lower following the mixed cues from Wall Street and as the yen held gains against the U.S. dollar following media reports that North Korea was probably preparing for a missile launch.



In late-morning trades, the benchmark Nikkei 225 Index is declining 36.71 points or 0.16 percent to 22,459.28, off a low of 22,363.94 earlier.



Among the major exporters, Canon is edging down less than 0.1 percent and Sony is down 0.4 percent. Panasonic as well as Mitsubishi Electric are losing 0.5 percent each.



In the banking sector, Mitsubishi UFJ Financial is adding 0.6 percent, while Sumitomo Mitsui Financial is edging down less than 0.1 percent. Among automakers, Toyota is rising 0.5 percent and Honda is advancing almost 1 percent.



In the oil space, Inpex and Japan Petroleum are declining more than 1 percent each after crude oil prices fell overnight.



Among the market's best performers, Daikin Industries is rising almost 3 percent, Kansai Electric Power is advancing more than 2 percent and Kao Corp. is up 2 percent.



On the flip side, Tokuyama Corp. is losing more than 6 percent, Ebara Corp. is down more than 4 percent and Sumco Corp. is lower by almost 4 percent.



In the currency market, the U.S. dollar is trading in the lower 111 yen-range on Tuesday.



Elsewhere in Asia, Shanghai, Singapore, New Zealand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong and Taiwan are lower. South Korea is modestly higher.



On Wall Street, stocks closed mixed in a lackluster session on Monday as traders seemed reluctant to make significant moves ahead of congressional testimony from Federal Reserve Chair nominee Jerome Powell and current Fed Chair Janet Yellen.



While the Dow inched up 22.79 points or 0.1 percent to 23,580.78, the Nasdaq dipped 10.64 points or 0.2 percent to 6,878.52 and the S&P 500 edged down 1.00 point or less than a tenth of a percent to 2,601.42.



The major European markets moved to the downside on Monday. While the French CAC 40 Index slid by 0.6 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index dropped by 0.5 percent and 0.4 percent, respectively.



Crude oil prices fell Monday amid signs that U.S. stockpiles are growing. WTI crude oil for January delivery slumped $0.84 or 1.4 percent to $58.11 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.



