WINNIPEG, MANITOBA -- (Marketwired) -- 11/27/17 -- IGM Financial Inc. (TSX: IGM) will host its 2017 Investor Day tomorrow in Toronto.

Jeff Carney, President and Chief Executive Officer of IGM Financial and Investors Group, Barry McInerney, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mackenzie Investments, along with other senior leaders, will present business strategies, key initiatives and key performance indicators.

"It's an exciting time for IGM Financial," said Jeff Carney. "We have been working to transform our business. By taking bold steps to reinvigorate our strong operating companies, we have achieved major improvements in our key metrics. As we look ahead, we have significant opportunity to further strengthen our leadership position in the industry."

The day's presentations will detail:

-- A "One IGM Approach" to drive profitable growth based on cultural transformation, client-centricity, operational efficiency and value- added technology -- Investors Group's focus on capturing market share through enhanced investment in its Consultant network, product and financial solutions for affluent clients, technology, and a relaunch of its brand in 2018 -- Mackenzie's focus to build on its momentum through innovation, comprehensive investment solutions, strengthened investment management teams, and distribution effectiveness -- IGM's path and guidance around non-commission expense management

"Over the past year at Investors Group, we have launched a new strategic vision and made significant changes to our product solutions and the quality of our Consultant network, resulting in impressive sales growth," said Carney.

"Mackenzie Investments continues to see impressive growth following significant investments in our business model that began nearly four years ago," said Barry McInerney. "Our focus on gaining share through investment excellence, continued product innovation and fostering a high-performance culture will enable us to achieve even stronger long-term growth in the markets we serve."

Added Carney, "We remain committed to creating shareholder value over the long-term by driving earnings growth while managing expenses. We believe our vision, strategy and reenergized culture will lead to top-tier industry performance, and we are excited about the future as we execute on our 'One IGM Approach'."

A live Investor Day webcast will be held on Tuesday, November 28 from 8:00 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. (EST) at www.igmfinancial.com. An archived version of the webcast will also be available on the IGM Financial Inc. website.

IGM Financial Inc. is one of Canada's premier personal financial services companies, and one of the country's largest managers and distributors of mutual funds and other managed asset products, with over $154 billion in total assets under management as of October 31, 2017. Its activities are carried out principally through Investors Group, Mackenzie Financial Corporation and Investment Planning Counsel.

A MEMBER OF THE POWER FINANCIAL CORPORATION GROUP OF COMPANIES

Contacts:

Media Relations:

Allan Hiebert

204-956-8535

media.relations@igmfinancial.com



Investor Relations:

Paul Hancock

204-956-8103

investor.relations@igmfinancial.com



