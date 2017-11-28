OAKVILLE, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/28/17 -- Giyani Metals Corp. (TSX VENTURE: WDG) ("Giyani") is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Robin Birchall as CEO and Director with immediate effect.

Mr. Birchall brings more than eighteen years of experience in the financing and management of resource companies. He was most recently the Executive Chairman of Silver Bear Resources. Previous roles include CEO of a private oil and gas E&P company as well as V.P. Investment and Corporate Banking with BMO Capital Markets ("BMO"), where he completed a variety of high profile transactions for resource companies. Prior to BMO, Mr. Birchall was V.P. Corporate Finance at Canaccord Adams Ltd. Mr. Birchall earned an MBA from the University of Cape Town, a MSc in European and International Politics from Edinburgh University, a Premiere Degre en Langues Literature et Civilisation, from Stendahl Universite and a BA from Queens University.

In his capacity as CEO of the Company, Mr. Birchall is looking forward to advancing the Company's Kanye Manganese Project in Botswana and accelerating it towards becoming a leading supplier of high-grade manganese for the battery industry. Mr. Birchall said, "Through my extensive experience in financing and managing resources companies in Southern Africa I am looking forward to leveraging all my contacts in the industry to help propel Giyani towards becoming a significant player in the high-grade manganese space. I am immensely pleased to be joining the Giyani team who have a reputation for excellence in the industry."

"Robin brings much needed continuous European managerial presence to Giyani as we strive to grow our African manganese raw materials production strategy. His invaluable experience fits well with our current management and Board who are dedicated to delivering shareholder value from our efforts," states Duane Parnham, Chairman.

In connection with the above appointment, subject to exchange approval, Giyani has granted 750,000 options exercisable at a price of $0.30 cents per share in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. The options have a five year term and vest immediately.

