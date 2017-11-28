B&H Photo Video: Cyber Week Deal: Get a Free Amazon Echo with Purchase of Smart TV at B&H Photo

The Electronics Retailer is Supplementing Great Smart TV Deals with Amazon's Revolutionary Smart Speaker

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2017 / This week, B&H customers who shop great deals on select Samsung, Sony, and LG smart TVs will get a free Amazon Echo (in black or white) valued at $129.95. The deal highlights B&H's commitment to deliver innovative products to its customers at reasonable prices.

Smart TVs treat users to stunning displays while also allowing them seamless access to streaming apps like Netflix, Hulu, YouTube, and more. Other common smart TV features include screen mirroring, app stores, full web browsers, 4K upscaling, and more.

The Amazon Echo uses its wireless connectivity to intuitively play music, check weather, traffic, and sports, and control other smart products in the home. It can also automatically restock Prime-eligible products, set alarms, timers, and lists, and organize hectic schedules.

Samsung TVs eligible for a free Echo

Samsung MU7000-Series 55"-Class HDR UHD Smart LED TV - $747.99 (save $350)

Samsung MU6300-Series 75"-Class HDR UHD Smart LED TV

Samsung Q8C-Series 65"-Class HDR UHD Smart Curved QLED TV - $2,997.99 (save $1,800)

Samsung Q7F-Series 75"-Class HDR UHD Smart QLED TV - $5,997.99 (save $2,500)

See All Samsung TV and Home Entertainment Deals here:

https://www.bhphotovideo.com/samsung-home-entertainment/deals

Sony TVs eligible for a free Echo

Sony XBR-X850E-Series 75"-Class HDR UHD Smart LED TV - $1,998 (save $1,000)

Sony A1E-Series 65"-Class HDR UHD Smart OLED TV - $3,498 (save $1,000)

Sony XBR-X930E-Series 55"-Class HDR UHD Smart LED TV - $1,498 (save $500)

See More Sony TV and Home Entertaiment Deals here: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/sony-home-entertainment/deals

LG TVs eligible for a free Echo

LG E7P-Series 55"-Class UHD Smart OLED TV - $2,496.99 (save $1,500)

LG C7P-Series 65"-Class UHD Smart OLED TV - $2,696.99 (save $1,800)

LG E7P-Series 65"-Class UHD Smart OLED TV - $3,496.99 (save $2,000)

See all LG TV Deals here: https://www.bhphotovideo.com/lg-home-entertainment/deals

This is an exclusive deal from B&H and will remain until supplies last. To view all smart TVs, click here. To view all smart speakers, click here.

SOURCE: B&H Photo Video