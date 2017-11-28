Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 27, 2017) - PORTOFINO RESOURCES INC. (TSXV: POR) (FSE: POT) ("Portofino" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the Company has received funds totalling $691,000 and issued 8.9 million shares during the last 2 weeks pursuant to the exercise of common share purchase warrants at $0.075 and $0.08 per share.

The Company further reports its management and geological team will travel to Argentina in December to advance ongoing acquisition negotiations for prospective lithium brine projects in Catamarca province. Management will also undertake site visits to recently announced projects as well as acquisition targets under consideration.

About Portofino Resources Inc.

Portofino is a Vancouver, Canada based company focused on acquiring, exploring and developing mineral resource projects in the Americas. The Company has recently executed agreements pursuant to several prospective lithium salar properties encompassing approx. 14,000 hectares in Catamarca, Argentina.

