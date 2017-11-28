

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French lender Societe Generale SA (SCGLF.PK, SCGLY.PK) announced Tuesday a plan for the reorganisation of its French network, which will include a headcount reduction of approximately 900 employees.



This is in addition to the 2,550 already announced at the beginning of 2016, taking the total number to around 3,450 by 2020.



The Management will examine with the social partners the consequences on employment of the project, which will be based primarily on internal mobility, and also natural and voluntary departures.



The reorganisation, as well as the acceleration of the programme to overhaul certain aspects of the compliance framework, will result in the Group recording an exceptional charge of around 400 million euros in the fourth quarter.



Further, the company will record a charge of approximately 170 million euros in the quarter following all the tax changes expected.



Separately, Societe Generale said it will present tomorrow its 2020 Strategic and Financial Plan at an Investor Day in Paris.



The company projects earnings per share to increase to approximately 6.50 euros per share in 2020.



The company has set five strategic and operational priorities for the next three years, which will enable it to deliver superior, profitable and sustainable growth.



As part of its plans to transform French retail banking, the company plans further rationalisation of the branch network to 1700 branches from 2000 between 2017 and 2020.



The company plans fewer back office centres to 14 by 2020 from 20 now.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX