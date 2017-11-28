

SAN JOSE (dpa-AFX) - Adobe (ADBE) released its 2017 online shopping data for Cyber Monday and the holiday weekend overall. Cyber Monday is projected to hit a new record with $6.59 billion, a 16.8% year-over-year increase. Thanksgiving Day spend totaled $2.87 billion, up 18.3 percent, while Black Friday hit $5.03 billion, an increase of 16.9% from prior year. November 23 through 26 totaled $13.03 billion, a 14.4 percent increase from last year.



The company reported that the holiday shopping season so far (November 1 to 27) drove a total of $50 billion in online revenue, a 16.8 percent increase. Adobe predicts this will be the first-ever holiday season to break $100 billion in online sales.



