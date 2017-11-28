Highly secure, efficient TLS Toolkit ideal for high-value data protection

Inside Secure (Paris:INSD), at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, announced today that its TLS software Toolkit has been selected by Neopost, a provider of hardware and software solutions to mailers and shippers of all sizes, for its full range of postage machines supplied to postal customers worldwide.

Neopost has chosen Inside Secure specifically for securing communications to load postage into customer machines over the Internet. Protecting this high-value data requires a solution with high security, a very small memory footprint, efficiency and robustness. TLS Toolkit satisfies all of these requirements.

Inside Secure's TLS software Toolkit is widely deployed today and is used by major companies. This Toolkit is well suited for use in any embedded system that needs to protect high-value data, including IoT, automotive, and home automation. The solution can be upgraded to a FIPS 140-2 cryptographic module, delivered as a FIPS Security Toolkit. It is interoperability tested and compliant with IETF and IEEE standards. It is not affected by severe vulnerabilities as recently discovered in open source solutions.

"We have used Inside Secure's TLS Toolkit for many years in our postage machine systems," said Sebastien Gripon, head of software and architecture at Neopost. "Its small footprint perfectly fits the capacity of our embedded devices with a high security level that is fundamental for our postal business. When we moved to a new embedded operating system, we selected Inside Secure again to manage the security of the system. We have benefited from the high level of portability offered by the TLS Toolkit, and we have been able to integrate it on our new platform quickly."

"We are pleased to work with Neopost to secure their postage machines," said Simon Blake-Wilson, chief operating officer of Inside Secure. "Our TLS Toolkit can be easily embedded into their solution and provides the security their customers demand."

About Inside Secure's TLS Toolkit

https://www.insidesecure.com/Products/Data-Communication/Secure-Communication-Toolkits/GUARD-TLS-TK

About Inside Secure

Inside Secure (Euronext Paris INSD) is at the heart of security solutions for mobile and connected devices, providing software, silicon IP, tools and know-how needed to protect customers' transactions, content, applications, and communications. With its deep security expertise and experience, the company delivers products having advanced and differentiated technical capabilities that span the entire range of security requirement levels to serve the demanding markets of network security, IoT security, content application protection, mobile payment banking. Inside Secure's technology protects solutions for a broad range of customers including service providers, content distributors, security system integrators, device makers and semiconductor manufacturers. For more information, visit www.Insidesecure.com

About Neopost

Neopost is a global leader in digital communications, shipping and mail solutions. Its mission is to guide and support organizations in how they send and receive communications and goods, helping them better connect with their business environment through software and hardware solutions. Neopost supplies innovative user-friendly solutions for digital and physical communications management for large enterprises and SMEs, as well as for shipping operations for e-commerce and supply-chain players. With a strong local presence in 29 countries and 6,000 employees, Neopost works closely with a network of partners in order to market its solutions in more than 90 countries. In 2016, Neopost reported sales of €1.2 billion. Neopost is listed in Compartment A of Euronext Paris and belongs notably to the SBF 120 index. www.neopost.com

