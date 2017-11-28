Xeros Continues Global Expansion by Announcing New Partner in the United Arab Emirates (UAE)

CIC Middle East Helps Xeros Meet Growing Demand for Its Near-Waterless Laundry System

MANCHESTER, New Hampshire, Nov. 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --Xeros, the innovator of polymer cleaning technologies, today announced a partnership with Consolidated International Corporation (CIC) Middle East to distribute and service its award-winning commercial laundry system in the UAE.

The UAE has an exceptionally arid climate which receives less than four inches (100 mm) of rainfall a year. It is one of the most water-scarce countries in the world so the Xeros system with its dramatic reduction in water consumption is the perfect solution for hotels and commercial laundries in the region. Xeros have recently showcased this system at popular exhibitions in the region - The Hotel Show Dubai and Gulf Laundrex - and the response has been very positive.

"CIC Middle East is a well-respected leader in the industrial laundry services industry and has proven experience in the UAE, and will be the spring board for future expansion in other Middle Eastern countries," said Mike Ferrand, Group Managing Director, Hotel and Lodgingat Xeros. "The companies' deep industry knowledge and superior sales and customer support will be an asset for Xeros as we expand our presence in this growing luxury hotel market."

Mohamed Hidayath, Director Middle East and Asia, at CIC Middle East explained, "We are very excited to partner with Xeros. We are certain their unique system will be very popular with sophisticated hotels as it enables them to deliver two key requirements, a high quality clean and dramatically reduced water consumption."

As well as using up to 80% less water, Xeros uses up to 50% less energy and approximately 50% less detergent than traditional systems. The patented Xeros technology is also proven to remove tough stains including make-up, food, spa oils and blood often in just one wash. The Xeros Laundry System is currently available across Europe, North America and Australia and further expansion plans are underway.

About CCIC

Established in 1975, Consolidated International Corporation (CCIC) is a leader in the industrial laundry services industry. The company supplies and distributes laundry equipment, parts and supplies for a global customer base.

About Xeros Cleaning Technologies

Xeros Cleaning Technologies is part of the Xeros Technology Group plc.

The Xeros Logo and Xeros are trademarks of the Xeros group of companies.

