

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda highlighted the importance of diversifying the sources of corporate funding.



In a speech at Asia Securities Forum in Tokyo, Kuroda said bond financing is often not the first choice for domestic firms when financing their business.



'I am not proposing that Asian corporates should rely on market-financing over bank-financing, as is the case in some other countries,' he said.



'I would rather like to stress the importance of diversifying the sources of funding to reduce the direct effect on the corporate sector, should the banking sector face economic or financial shocks.'



Kuroda noted that the unattractiveness of bond-financing may be the lower levels of market activity and less liquidity in the secondary market.



In this regard, developing highly efficient and liquid local currency bond markets is essential, said Kuroda.



