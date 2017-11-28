sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 28.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

7,11 Euro		+0,033
+0,47 %
WKN: 875773 ISIN: ES0113211835 Ticker-Symbol: BOY 
Aktie:
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
EURO STOXX 50
IBEX-35
STOXX Europe 50
1-Jahres-Chart
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
7,141
7,22
08:43
7,14
7,214
08:40
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
BANCO BILBAO VIZCAYA ARGENTARIA SA7,11+0,47 %
BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA55,03-0,57 %