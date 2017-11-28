

BILBAO (dpa-AFX) - Canadian lender Bank of Nova Scotia, called as Scotiabank, (BNS.TO, BNS) announced Tuesday that it has submitted a binding offer to acquire Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.'s (BBVA) shares in BBVA Chile. Scotiabank has offered to acquire BBVA's interests in BBVA Chile, and certain subsidiaries, for approximately $2.2 billion or C$2.9 billion.



Scotiabank said BBVA is willing to accept the offer if BBVA's minority partner, the Said family, does not exercise its Right of First Refusal under the shareholders agreement between BBVA and the Said family.



BBVA owns 68.19% of BBVA Chile and the Said family owns 31.62% of BBVA Chile.



This transaction is in line with Scotiabank's strategy to increase scale within the Chilean banking sector and the Pacific Alliance countries. It will double Scotiabank's market share in Chile to approximately 14%, and make Scotiabank the 3rd largest non-state owned bank in the country.



If the transaction is completed, Scotiabank's Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio will be impacted by approximately 100 basis points.



Scotiabank in August had confirmed that it was in non-binding, exploratory discussions with BBVA Spain, the controlling shareholder, to acquire BBVA Chile.



Scotiabank then reiterated that Chile is an important part of the Bank's Pacific Alliance strategy, which emphasizes building scale in the higher growth markets of Mexico, Peru, Chile and Colombia.



