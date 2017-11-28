Synpromics Ltd is pleased to announce a new collaboration with UCL to generate a range of synthetic gene promoters for the central nervous system (CNS), to develop a gene therapy for Parkinson's disease.

The joint project will see the company develop novel gene promoters that specifically control the expression of therapeutic genes in different sub-populations of neurones. In the first instance, UCL will use these new gene switches to develop a gene therapy-based approach for the treatment of Young-Onset Parkinson's disease.

Commenting on the collaboration, Dr Michael Roberts, Founder and Chief Scientific Officer of Synpromics stated: "Tightly controlling the therapeutic gene is an essential element in the development of any successful gene therapy and Synpromics' technology offers the best means to achieve that control. This collaboration will allow the company to develop a gene therapy approach for a largely unmet clinical need, where tight gene control is an absolute requirement. It also gives us the opportunity to work with UCL, one of the few world-leading institutions actively developing novel gene-based therapies."

The collaboration is expected to last over 24 months with work being split equally between the two partners.

"We are delighted to be working with the leaders in gene control, Synpromics Ltd, to develop gene therapy for Young-Onset Parkinson's disease. Parkinson's is the second most common untreatable progressive brain disease and novel therapeutic approaches are required. This collaboration allows us to develop tailor-made gene therapy vectors for untreatable brain disorders," said Dr Simon Waddington (UCL Institute for Women's Health).

Synpromics continues to drive forward with the development of its innovative approach to better control of gene function with this strategic move into CNS applications. This adds to the work already done in liver and muscle and the company's proprietary inducible promoter platform. Synpromics works with leading clinicians focused on trying to develop cures for genetic diseases with significant unmet need, enabled by its innovative gene control technology, to improve human health.

