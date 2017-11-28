Event Brings Together Industry Leaders in Clinical Trials

Medidata (NASDAQ:MDSO), the leading global provider of cloud-based technology and data analytics for clinical research, announced that Anthony Costello, vice president of mobile health, and Michael Hughes, lead product manager for payments at the Company, will speak at the 2017 Partnerships in Clinical Trials Europe (PCT) conference; which is taking place from November 28-29 at the RAI Exhibition and Convention Centre in Amsterdam.

The PCT annual conference unites over 1,000 stakeholders from across the clinical spectrum to share expert knowledge on improving clinical strategies. Since 2001, the conference has brought together leaders from the industry to provoke change and foster solutions that advance clinical trial collaborations. This year's event will focus on accelerating clinical development and improving trial benchmarking, enhancing clinical practices and partnering to bring patients to the forefront in clinical trials.

Michael Hughes will moderate a panel on cost savings associated with an integrated budget-to-payments solution. The session, which will take place at 12:00 pm on November 28, will highlight a number of areas including payment challenges, end-to-end payment solutions, data entry elimination and traceability. Michael will be joined by representatives from Amgen, INC Research and VivMedical.

Anthony Costello will participate in a panel during the plenary session and discuss the advances of mobile and clinical technology, including the impact on clinical research and existing barriers. The session, which will take place at 9:40 am on November 29, will look into the future of technology, mHealth, wearables and innovation for clinical trials, new innovation integrations into CRO partnerships, consumer devices and more. The session will be chaired by Bruce Hellman, CEO of uMotif, and will include representatives from Radboud University Medical Center, ICON and AstraZeneca.

Medidata will also showcase its industry leading unified cloud platform through demonstrations of Medidata Clinical Cloud, Rave, Payments and Analytics.

Christian Hebenstreit, general manager senior vice president EMEA, Medidata, commented:

"At Medidata we are constantly evolving our technologies to improve and revolutionize clinical trial practices. Partnerships in Clinical Trials Europe is an important event that brings together leading experts across the clinical trials space to address challenges and drive change."

Further details can be found on the PCT conference website.

