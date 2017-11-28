Norgine's PLEINVUE' / PLENVU(NER1006) Receives Dutch Approval for Bowel Cleansing in Adults Prior to any Procedure Requiring a Clean Bowel

AMSTERDAM, November 28, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

PLENVU is the first 1-litre PEG bowel preparation [i] , [ii] , [iii]

PLENVU is superior to MOVIPREP in providing high-quality cleansing in the colon ascendens[1] - an important area for adenoma detection[iv]

Norgine B.V. today announced that The Medicines Evaluation Board (MEB) in the Netherlands has granted marketing authorisation for PLEINVUE' for bowel cleansing in adults prior to any procedure requiring a clean bowel. The approval was granted under the European decentralised procedure, with the UK as reference state. Norgine anticipates further marketing approvals in Q4 2017 and 2018.

PLENVU (known as PLEINVUE' in the Netherlands), is approved for use in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, the Netherlands and in the UK. PLENVU is available in the UK.

PLENVU is a novel, low volume (1-litre) polyethylene glycol (PEG) 3350-based bowel preparation that has been developed by Norgine to provide whole bowel cleansing.

PLENVUprovides superior high-quality bowel cleansing efficacy (in at least one segment of the colon) compared to two widely used alternative bowel preparations: sodium picosulfate and magnesium salt solution (CITRAFLEET) and 2-litre PEG with ascorbate (MOVIPREP).[v]

The approval was based on data from the Phase III clinical trial programme, consisting of three multicentre, randomised, parallel group studies NOCT, MORA, and DAYB.

Norgine manufactures PLENVU and commercialises the product through its infrastructure in Europe and Australia and through its commercial partners in the rest of the world.

