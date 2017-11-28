Outokumpu Oyj Press release November 28, 2017 at 9.00 am EET



Outokumpu announces an extension to its product portfolio. Outokumpu Ultra Alloy 825 is a titanium stabilized austenitic nickel-based alloy with an addition of copper. It is primarily used for processing equipment in the chemical and oil and gas industries due to its exceptional corrosion resistance against some acids as well as under so-called "sour service" conditions, i.e. in environments containing hydrogen sulfide.



Says Sandra Arman, Product Manager, Ultra range at Outokumpu: "Outokumpu stands out as the only major stainless steel company that can offer this nickel-based alloy in coils up to width of 1,500 mm, both hot and cold rolled. We are currently running qualification trials for quarto plate products and we target taking commercial pilot orders soon to expand our offering even further."



Ultra Alloy 825 fulfills the requirements of W.-Nr. 2.4858, UNS N08825 and ISO NW8825 in the relevant material standards. In addition to coil and sheet, Ultra Alloy 825 is also available as wire rod in our long products portfolio.



