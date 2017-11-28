Investor news, 28 November 2017 at 09:00 a.m.



Sanna Väisänen (MA) has been appointed the Apetit Group's Communications and IR Director as of 2 January 2018.Väisänen will be responsible for the Apetit Group's internal and external communications and IR.She will report directly to Juha Vanhainen, Group CEO.



Väisänen has extensive experience of corporate communications and marketing, and financial communications and IR in an international operational environment.In her previous position at the Componenta Group she was responsible for corporate communications, including marketing, financial communications and IR.



Juha Vanhainen - CEO of Apetit Plc:



"Our strategic target is to evolve, in our stakeholders' eyes, as the leader in vegetable-based food solutions.Apetit is moving in a clear direction and has a strong and sustainable foundation for its business activities.I am delighted that Sanna Väisänen has joined the Apetit team as Communications and IR Director, to take part in bringing the company to the next level.Her diverse expertise, which has also been demonstrated in demanding situations, provides excellent reinforcement for the renewing Apetit.I'd like to extend my gratitude to Mikko Merisaari, who has been in charge of communications and IR, for his valuable work, and would like to wish him every success in his new challenges."



Mikko Merisaari, Apetit Group's Communications and IR Manager since 2013, has announced that he will be going to work for a new employer.



