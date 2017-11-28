sprite-preloader
28.11.2017 | 08:04
Kinnevik: Kinnevik: Financial results for the third quarter 2017 for Global Fashion Group

Kinnevik AB (publ) ("Kinnevik") today published financial results for the third quarter 2017 for Global Fashion Group, comprising of the regional businesses Lamoda, Dafiti, Namshi, Zalora and The Iconic.

Global Fashion Group will host a conference call today, 28 November 2017, at 10.00 CET to present the results for the third quarter 2017. Participants are welcome to join by phone using the below dial-in details:

UK: +44 (0)330 336 9105
DE: +49 (0)69 2222 13420
SE: +46 (0)8 5033 6574

PIN Code: 1042013#

Summary financials for Global Fashion Group can be found on the following pages of this press release.

For further information, visit www.kinnevik.com (http://www.kinnevik.com/) or contact:

Torun Litzén, Director Investor Relations
Phone +46 (0)70 762 00 50
Email press@kinnevik.com (mailto:press@kinnevik.com)

Kinnevik is an industry focused investment company with an entrepreneurial spirit. Our purpose is to build the digital consumer businesses that provide more and better choice. We do this by working in partnership with talented founders and management teams to create, invest in and lead fast growing businesses in developed and emerging markets. We believe in delivering both shareholder and social value by building well governed companies that contribute positively to society. Kinnevik was founded in 1936 by the Stenbeck, Klingspor and von Horn families. Kinnevik's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm's list for large cap companies under the ticker codes KINV A and KINV B.

Press release (http://hugin.info/1114/R/2152356/826561.pdf)


