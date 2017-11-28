



SEOUL, KOREA, Nov 28, 2017 - (ACN Newswire) - Suprema ID., a leading global provider of biometrics and ID solutions, today announced that the company will reveal its ground-breaking fingerprint authentication scanner featuring ultra-slim sensor and wireless technology at Trustech 2017 on November 28.The new FAP20-compliant BioMini Slim 2S fingerprint scanner provides a number of industry-leading features under its sleek design. Featuring range-leading powerful 1.0GHz CPU, BioMini Slim 2S provides high-speed extraction and matching of fingerprints on the scanner. To improve user convenience, BioMini Slim 2S now supports true plug-n-play by featuring HID (human interface device) protocol. HID protocol enables users to scan fingers immediately after physical connection of USB plug without any set-up or installation steps. BioMini Slim 2S also provides enhanced versatility with pre-loaded web-server hence enables users to operate web-based applications from their mobile devices or PCs regardless of their OS type.Continued from its predecessors, BioMini Slim 2S also provides rugged IP65-rated dust and waterproof structure and equipped with latest 500dpi slim optical sensor featuring Suprema's advanced LFD (Live Fingerprint Detection) technology to prevent spoofing frauds. Moreover BioMini Slim 2S maintains the highest standards by complying FBI PIV/FIPS201 and mobile ID FAP20 certifications and even enables users to capture fingerprints under harsh environmental conditions as well as direct sunlight up to 100,000 LUX."In developing BioMini Slim 2S, we have seen an unprecedentedly huge demand on a smart and compact type of a stand-alone fingerprint scanner connected to a variety of applications based on Plug-and-Play communication," said Bogun Park, president of ID Solutions Business at Suprema.Suprema will make an exclusive showcase of BioMini Slim 2S scanner with a Smart Motion Activated Candy Dispenser at Trustech 2017 for visitor's pleasant experience. To experience more on BioMini Slim 2S, please book a demo at below link or visit Suprema stand (Riviera 01 H014) at Trustech 2017. For online registration, please visit https://goo.gl/E2BtJ7About Suprema Inc.Suprema is a leading global provider of biometrics and ID solutions. By combining world renowned biometric algorithms with superior engineering, Suprema continually designs and develops industry-leading products and solutions. Suprema's extensive range of portfolio includes biometric access control systems, time & attendance solutions, fingerprint live scanners, mobile authentication solutions and embedded fingerprint modules. Suprema has worldwide sales network in over 130 countries and is one of the world's Top 50 security company in its turnover (ranked in A&S's Security 50, 2010-2015). For more information, please visit www.supremainc.com.Source: Suprema Inc.Contact:Copyright 2017 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.