SolGold plc: Mineralised Outcrops Discovered at La Hueca

The Board of SolGold (TSX: SOLG) (AIM: SOLG) (OTC PINK: SLGGF) is pleased to provide an update on its 100% owned La Hueca Project.
HIGHLIGHTS:
- 77 granted licenses now held in four wholly owned subsidiaries -3,198km²
- Five geochemical targets identified covering 2.6km² in a 6km x 1km mineralized zone with rock chip values to 13.86% copper.
- Field teams identify two additional outcrops of mineralized porphyry diorite within geochemical Targets 2 & 3.
- The newly identified outcrop in Target 2 is located 400m away from the main La Hueca mineralization. Samples display intense stockworks of B-veins and magnetite veins with by up to 3% chalcopyrite, 2% bornite, 1% chalcocite and traces of malachite and native copper.
- The other outcrop is located in Target 3, 1.5km from the main mineralization. Characterised by a 5m wide quartz vein containing pyrite, chalcopyrite, Bornite, and minor chalcocite with surrounding area rich in magnetite, chalcopyrite, and pyrite.
- Additional technical personnel is being added to the field teams to fast-track data collection for drill targeting and environmental permitting at the La Hueca Project - an exciting new 25km long mineralized porphyry corridor in Southern Ecuador.
