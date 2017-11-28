SolGold plc: Mineralised Outcrops Discovered at La Hueca

BISHOPSGATE, LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2017 / The Board of SolGold (TSX: SOLG) (AIM: SOLG) (OTC PINK: SLGGF) is pleased to provide an update on its 100% owned La Hueca Project.

HIGHLIGHTS:

77 granted licenses now held in four wholly owned subsidiaries -3,198km²

Five geochemical targets identified covering 2.6km² in a 6km x 1km mineralized zone with rock chip values to 13.86% copper.

Field teams identify two additional outcrops of mineralized porphyry diorite within geochemical Targets 2 & 3.

The newly identified outcrop in Target 2 is located 400m away from the main La Hueca mineralization. Samples display intense stockworks of B-veins and magnetite veins with by up to 3% chalcopyrite, 2% bornite, 1% chalcocite and traces of malachite and native copper.

The other outcrop is located in Target 3, 1.5km from the main mineralization. Characterised by a 5m wide quartz vein containing pyrite, chalcopyrite, Bornite, and minor chalcocite with surrounding area rich in magnetite, chalcopyrite, and pyrite.

Additional technical personnel is being added to the field teams to fast-track data collection for drill targeting and environmental permitting at the La Hueca Project - an exciting new 25km long mineralized porphyry corridor in Southern Ecuador.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6630X_1-2017-11-28.pdf

SOURCE: SolGold plc