sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 28.11.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 570 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,302 Euro		+0,009
+3,07 %
WKN: A0JDJ3 ISIN: GB00B0WD0R35 Ticker-Symbol: S8F 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SOLGOLD PLC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
SOLGOLD PLC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,321
0,332
08:25
28.11.2017 | 08:08
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

SolGold plc: Mineralised Outcrops Discovered at La Hueca

BISHOPSGATE, LONDON / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2017 / The Board of SolGold (TSX: SOLG) (AIM: SOLG) (OTC PINK: SLGGF) is pleased to provide an update on its 100% owned La Hueca Project.

HIGHLIGHTS:

  • 77 granted licenses now held in four wholly owned subsidiaries -3,198km²
  • Five geochemical targets identified covering 2.6km² in a 6km x 1km mineralized zone with rock chip values to 13.86% copper.
  • Field teams identify two additional outcrops of mineralized porphyry diorite within geochemical Targets 2 & 3.
  • The newly identified outcrop in Target 2 is located 400m away from the main La Hueca mineralization. Samples display intense stockworks of B-veins and magnetite veins with by up to 3% chalcopyrite, 2% bornite, 1% chalcocite and traces of malachite and native copper.
  • The other outcrop is located in Target 3, 1.5km from the main mineralization. Characterised by a 5m wide quartz vein containing pyrite, chalcopyrite, Bornite, and minor chalcocite with surrounding area rich in magnetite, chalcopyrite, and pyrite.
  • Additional technical personnel is being added to the field teams to fast-track data collection for drill targeting and environmental permitting at the La Hueca Project - an exciting new 25km long mineralized porphyry corridor in Southern Ecuador.

Click on, or paste the following link into your web browser, to view the associated PDF document.

http://www.rns-pdf.londonstockexchange.com/rns/6630X_1-2017-11-28.pdf

SOURCE: SolGold plc


© 2017 ACCESSWIRE