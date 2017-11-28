The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Antares Pharma, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of December 22, 2017 (ATRS)

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / November 28, 2017 / The Klein Law Firm announces that a class action complaint has been filed on behalf of shareholders of Antares Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRS) who purchased shares between December 21, 2016 and October 12, 2017 . The action, which was filed in the United States District Court for the District of New Jersey, alleges that the Company violated federal securities laws.

In particular, the complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that (1) Antares had provided insufficient data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration in connection with its New Drug Application ('NDA') for Xyosted; (2) accordingly, Antares had overstated the approval prospects for Xyosted; and (3) consequently, Antares' public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

On October 11, 2017, the Company received a letter from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration stating that the agency had 'identified deficiencies that preclude the continuation of the discussion of labeling and post marketing requirements/commitments' for its product candidate Xyosted. Then on October 20, 2017, Antares announced receipt of a Complete Response Letter from the FDA regarding the New Drug Application for Xyosted. The Company stated that the FDA could not approve the NDA in its present form due to concerns that Xyosted 'could cause a clinically meaningful increase in blood pressure' and also noted the FDA's concerns 'regarding the occurrence of depression and suicidality.'

Shareholders have until December 22, 2017 to petition the court for lead plaintiff status. Your ability to share in any recovery does not require that you serve as lead plaintiff. You may choose to be an absent class member.

If you suffered a loss during the class period and wish to obtain additional information, please contact Joseph Klein, Esq. by telephone at 212-616-4899 or visit http://www.kleinstocklaw.com/pslra-sb/antares-pharma-inc?wire=1.

Joseph Klein, Esq. represents investors and participates in securities litigations involving financial fraud throughout the nation. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Joseph Klein, Esq.

Empire State Building

350 Fifth Avenue

59th Floor

New York, NY 10118

Telephone: (212) 616-4899

Fax: (347) 558-9665

www.kleinstocklaw.com

SOURCE: The Klein Law Firm