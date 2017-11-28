

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Destatis will release German import price index for October at 2:00 am ET Tuesday. Economists forecast import price inflation to slow to 2.5 percent from 3 percent in September.



Ahead of the data, the euro traded mixed against its major rivals. While the euro rose against the greenback and the franc, it held steady against the yen. Against the pound, the currency fell.



The euro was worth 1.1909 against the greenback, 132.39 against the yen, 1.1688 against the franc and 0.8930 against the pound as of 1:55 am ET.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX