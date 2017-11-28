

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - European stocks may open on a flat note on Tuesday as oil prices fell on uncertainty over OPEC output cuts and uncertainty lingered over the U.S. tax bill ahead of a Senate vote.



The U.S. Senate Banking Committee is due to hold a confirmation hearing for Federal Reserve Chair nominee Jerome Powell today, while current Fed Chair Janet Yellen is scheduled to testify on the economic outlook before the Congressional Joint Economic Committee on Wednesday.



Chinese manufacturing PMI numbers will be released on Thursday, with analysts expecting factory growth to slow slightly in November.



Investors also await industrial output data from Japan and U.S. GDP data for the third quarter this week for further clues on global growth and rate outlook.



OPEC ministers will be meeting in Vienna on Thursday to decide whether to extend output cuts beyond March next year.



Closer home, consumer confidence figures from Germany and French consumer sentiment data are slated to be released later in the session.



The Bank of England publishes annual stress tests later in the day alongside its financial stability report.



Asian stocks are broadly lower as investors kept an eye on rising bond yields in China and the change of the guard at the Federal Reserve. The yen strengthened against the dollar after reports that North Korea may be preparing for another ballistic missile launch.



Overnight, U.S. stocks ended mixed even as retail stocks climbed after strong home sales data and reports suggesting record online holiday sales. The Dow inched up 0.1 percent, while the Nasdaq Composite dipped 0.2 percent and the S&P 500 edged down marginally.



European markets ended Monday's session in the red as oil edged lower and the euro hovered near a two-month high amid easing concerns over the political scenario in Germany. The pan-European Stoxx Europe 600 index lost half a percent.



The German DAX dropped half a percent, France's CAC 40 index declined 0.6 percent and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 shed 0.4 percent.



